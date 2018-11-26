Soldiers arrest 2 for car snatching in Aba

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA-Soldiers attached to 144 Battalion, Asa, Ukwa West council area, Abia State, have reportedly arrested two robbers who are members of a gang terrorizing residents of Aba.

Vanguard gathered that the soldiers acting on a tip off recovered a Toyota Sports Utility Vehicle which the gunmen had snatched from the owner along Ehere road, Ogbor Hill. Two members of the gang were arrested while two others escaped.

The soldiers after conducting search on the SUV also recovered 3 pistols, live ammunition, a mobile phone, jewelleries and cash.

A soldier at 144 Battalion who spoke on condition of anonymity further disclosed that the gang on interrogation confessed that they wanted to use the car for robbery and kidnap operations.

The source explained that the soldiers could not gun down the fleeing members of the gang to avoid stray bullets hitting innocent members of the public.

“The incident happened about 2pm along Ehere road, Ogbor Hill area. The woman was driving her kids home when the gunmen, using tricycle trailed her to Ehere road and double crossed her and asked her to come down from the car with her children.

“The woman immediately alerted her husband who went to the military guard post near Rowmay Hotel along Opobo road to report the matter. While the man was making report, he spotted the car passing. The soldiers swung into action, using the patrol vehicle to chase after them, but the hoodlums didn’t know that the soldiers were after them.

“Luck however ran after the four occupants of the SUV when they got to Brass junction by Aba-Owerri road as they were stopped by the soldiers on patrol. The road is always busy at that time and the soldiers couldn’t shoot at them because of the traffic on the road.

“When the soldiers searched the car, they saw a pistol hidden under the car carpet while the other two were on one of the seats and floor of the car. They said that they intended to use the car for a robbery operation that night.

“Investigation into the matter is still ongoing as we are trying to get at other members of the gang that are still at large,” the source said.

Effort to confirm the arrest from the spokesman of the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Major Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi, was unsuccessful, as at the time of filing this report.