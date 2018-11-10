Sokoto hails citizens’ participation during INEC’s display, clean up of voters register

The Sokoto State Government has applauded the registered voters in the state as a result of their full participation during the display and clean up of register of voters by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The display and clean up of the register of voters which started on Tuesday and will end of on Monday .

A State Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and Mobilization, Akibu Dalhatu, who met with the State Executives of Peoples Democratic Party as well as the party Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Areas, charged them to ensure full participation of all eligible voters in the state.

During the meeting, the Party Chairmen briefed the State Monitoring Committee on the challenges faced in their areas and asked the committee to liase with INEC in the state for prompt action in order to overcome the challenges.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment and Mobilization, Akibu Dalhatu explained that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the committee to liase with all the Peoples Democratic Party stake holders to ensure public enlightenment and awareness to eligible voters to participate in the exercise. Governor Tambuwal also directed the committee to ensure publicity in the media throughout the period of the exercise.

The Special Adviser, further stated that the committee has recorded success so far through public announcement, monitoring of the exercise throughout the 244 wards unit in the state.

The Chairman further explained that the committee is compiling all the complaint by the eligible voters that include missing names, spelling errors, name of dead registered voters, name of under age as well as multiple registrations which were already reported to INEC for further actions.

In his remarks, the State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu assured the committee of full support of the executives of the party and further explained that the leadership of the party has since directed all the Local Government and Ward Chairmen of the party in the state to compile reports after the exercise and submit same to the committee.

In his speech, the State Zonal Vice Chairman, Sokoto North of the party, Alhaji Muhammadu Dangwaggo, advise all the eligible voters in the state to fully participate in the exercise in order to avoid being disenfranchised during the 2019 general elections.

He further challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to continue to be a neutral umpire in conducting free, fair and credible general election coming up next year.