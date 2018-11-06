Smokin Hills Golf: All eyes on Wuraola Ojo star prizes

By Solomon Nwoke

SMOKIN Hills Golf Resort Ilara Mokin in Ondo State, comes alive as the best of the country’s golf players converge there to celebrate the virtues of late (Mrs) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo with a golf tournament this week.

A two-day yearly tournament sponsored by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited ( TNL) making its 15th edition this year tees off on November 9, 2018 by professionals while the amateur men and ladies will take to the course on November 10 to display their artistry. This year, the sponsors of the tournament, TNL will be sponsoring the hole 13 with a prize of N5million and other mouth-watering prizes for the golfers to make this year’s edition an enduring golfing experience that will be hard to miss.