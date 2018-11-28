Smarter tech, consumer lifestyle should guide today’s household innovations – LG

By Prince Osuagwu

Technology is simplifying our lives and making everything easier day by day. Tech innovation has significantly changed the way people learn and communicate and created a paradigm shift in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

Smart homes were something we enjoyed and marvelled at only in science fiction movies and TV shows. But, just a few years have changed all that and the things that were being imagined have come into reality.

With affordable products, ubiquitous connectivity, convenience is becoming commonplace, and the ability to control a host of items at home remotely makes every moment spent at home worthwhile.

Understanding the consumer needs is the task Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs face at the moment. However, global electronics giant, LG, claims to be at the forefront of innovation by creating products that help consumers save time, space, energy and generally make them smarter.

Managing Director of the company’s West Africa Operation, Mr Taeick Son, says his company has introduced some of the best smart home appliances to promote the smarter lifestyle of its customers across the world.

Some of the recent innovative products, according to him, include the Styler, a unique clothing care solution that personifies the company’s commitment to delivering convenience through innovation.

Another is the LG Styler ThinQ which offers new smart capabilities such as voice control and ThinQ capabilities to boost performance while still offering the same unrivalled steam cleaning as previous models. Seamlessly combining smart functionality with time-saving practicality, the LG Styler ThinQ makes life smarter for the entire family while helping everyone look their best.

There is also the LG ThinQAI OLED TV, which makes it easier for users to manage their home smart networks while also providing streamlined access to curated contents.

Son said that “advances in home appliances have streamlined everything from cooking and cleaning to clothing care and home security”.