Singer Tekno treats undisclosed illness, apologises to fans

Music star and producer, Augustine Kelechi, aka Tekno, has attributed the cancellation of his already booked shows to an undisclosed illness.

The ‘Pana’ crooner, who shared this on his Instagram page, on Thursday also announced that he would be taking some time to fully recover before getting back to making music.

He wrote @teknoofficial, “I have been away and on treatment, please don’t be upset that I can’t make it to shows I have been booked for.”

Tekno added that he is hoping to get back to what he loves doing the most as soon as possible, pleaded for fans’ prayers and apologised for the inconveniences caused.

“I am taking time out to fully recover and hopefully get back to doing what I love most soonest. I apologise, and if you can please pray for me, God watch over us all, thank you.”

Following the announcement, fans and fellow celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Falz and Kizz Daniel, took to Instagram to wish Tekno a speedy recovery.

NAN recalls that in April, 2017, Tekno was forced to cancel booked shows after he was admitted in an American hospital for acid reflux.

In 2018, Tekno released three non album singles including ‘Jogodo’, ‘Your love’, and ‘Choko’.

Tekno won the ‘Best New Act’ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2016 and was nominated for the ‘Best International Act Africa’ at the BET Award 2017.(NAN)