Since APC failed to protect us, Delta’ll vote for PDP – Majemite

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A former Commissioner for Lands and Survey in Delta State, Chief Fred Majemite, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of failing to protect residents in parts of the state from the activities of rampaging herdsmen who have taken over farmlands the state.

Majemite also stressed that when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returns to power in 2019, the party would put an end to the criminal activities of herdsmen across the country.

The PDP chieftain made the disclosure yesterday at Ekuigbo, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, during an empowerment exercise by Team Majemite 4 Okowa 2019.

He promised that people of the area would ensure that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is returned as governor of Delta State.

He said: “There is no vacancy n the state. We will ensure that PDP wins the presidential election.

“In achieving this feat, we will embark on a door to door campaign for Governor Okowa when the governorship campaigns begin.

“Nigerians and all Deltans can attest to the fact that the APC did not deliver on the change it promised.”