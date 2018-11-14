Simply Nigerian Fair holds 5th edition in Lagos

The Simply Nigerian Fair (SNF), will hold its 5th edition on Sunday, November 18, 2018. In a statement, the organisers said shoppers can pick up early Christmas gifts at the fair that always boasts high quality products and services.

“SNF celebrates the best of Nigerian creativity and entrepreneurial talent, showcasing goods and services in six diverse categories: Food & Beverage, Fashion & Footwear, Hair & Body, Home & Lifestyle, Plants & Flowers and Fresh Produce,” the statement said. More than 1500 visitors are expected at the Fair holding at 10 Adekunle Lawal Street, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, November 18th. As usual, they will enjoy the lush garden setting, a vibrant food court, entertainment, music from a great DJ and Dieko Gilbert of Inspiration FM holding it down as MC. Children can also look forward to the new play station experience organized by Ruff n Tumble.

The organisers added that the upcoming 5th edition of SNF will hold as part of Nigeria’s official activities for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, the largest entrepreneurial event in the world.

“SNF has grown from our first Fair of 50 vendors to this 5th one which will have 120 vendors. We remain committed to showcasing home-grown businesses, offering them a platform through which to expand their market,” says SNF Founder, Temi Shenjobi.

For the first time, SNF organizers hosted a pre-Fair Master Class exclusively for the vendors.

The Master Class was led by SNF partners – Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment and Access Bank.