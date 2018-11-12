Shocker as two children, dog found dead in father’s freezer in Lagos

Residents of Ikorodu in Lagos were on Sunday thrown into mourning when the corpse of two children and a dog were found in a freezer.

The incident was said to have occurred at 2, Christian Onoja Street, Igbogbo in Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Government Development Area at 4.30pm.

A neighbour who preferred anonymity told NAN that the children, Emmanuel Edeh, seven years and Darasimi Edeh, female, four years and their father, Mr Michael Edeh, were at home on the day of the incident.

“On Sunday afternoon, we were alerted by their father who emerged from within the house asking about the whereabouts of his children.

“We were surprised because their father is always at home with the kids when their mother goes about her trading.

“So, when their father came asking us (neighbours) about where his children were, we all began to search the neighbourhood for them, but could not find them,’’ the source, said.

The source added that when initial efforts to locate the children proved abortive, a call was put through to the mother of the kids, who came running down to their residence.

“Their mother was visibly disturbed upon arrival and immediately began to search for them, this time, in the house.

“After a while, she came wailing that she discovered the lifeless body of children and their dog inside the freezer,’’ the source added.

NAN gathered that the children were taken to Briggston Hospital in Selewu, Igbogbo which is within the community, but were told that the children had passed-on which prompted the incident being reported at the Igbogbo Police Division on Sunday evening.

“It is true that I received a case involving two children, but upon assessment, I discovered that they had passed on and there was no resuscitation effort that could be performed on them.

“So, I advised the parents to go and conduct an autopsy to ascertain the real cause of death,’’ Dr. Briggs Umezurike, told NAN.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said that the Commissioner of Police had been informed about the incident.

“I have confirmed the matter and the CP directed that the father of the deceased be brought to notice to know his ulterior motive or whether it is an act of negligence,” he said. (NAN)