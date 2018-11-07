Shippers Council, MAN move to streamline export, import procedures at port

… As Shippers Council reduces local shipping charges from 22 to 5

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Shipper Council, NSC and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, yesterday met to discuss modalities to streamline the procedures for import and export trade in the ports.

Disclosing this during a courtesy visit to Headquarters of MAN, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Hassan Bello said that the visit was to get the buy-in of MAN to reduce cargo dwell time at the ports.

Bello also said that export trade is important to the Federal Government in its effort in diversifying the economy.

He was of the opinion that the economy needs to come out from an import dependent economy and encourage manufacturing.

He disclosed that the Council is discussing with export inspection agents and the Nigeria Customs Service with a view to ensure that export trade is done seamlessly.

He said: “The Nigerian Shippers Council will continue to support project and programmes that will improve port efficiency and reduce cost and simplified procedures and processes for the clearing of goods at the Nigerian ports.

“We have been advocating for the automation of the port operational processes and procedures in line with best practices.

“We remain neutral, unbiased, providing a level playing field for all. We are indeed a referee and umpire and will ensure that decision of vital issues in this port sector is arrived at through consensus, opinions of stakeholders.

“We are talking about reduction of cargo dwell time at Nigerian Ports, Nigerian Shippers Council is also a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Committee on Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, CISS, and our pre-occupation is the procurement of scanners at various Customs formations across for quick examination of cargoes.

“Shippers’ Council has keyed in this project to ensure that export trade documentations are streamlined and reduced to the barest minimum.

We have to put measures in place to reduce the cost of transportation in the overall cost of good.

Now, we have 35 percent of cost of transportation added to the cost of production.

Speaking in a similar vein, the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr Mansur Ahmed said that Nigerian ports can never be competitive if the ports remains in its current state.