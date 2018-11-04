Shi’ites group releases name of those killed during protest, clash with police, army

The names of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) or Shiites members who were allegedly killed by soldiers during a recent protest in Abuja.

Army, had accused the Shiites of direct provocation, especially when its members allegedly blocked the Zuba-Kaduna highway and prevented an Army convoy conveying ammunitions and missiles from going of its Central Ammunitions Depot.

Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Major General James Myam, in a statement, captured what led to the confrontation. According to Myam, IMN members attempted to cart away ammunitions and missiles, leading to the death of three Shiites while two soldiers were wounded.

According to a statement on Sunday, IMN demanded probe of the killings of its members by soldiers.

IMN said most of the dead were buried in Zaria, Kaduna state, while family members claimed the bodies of others.

Here is the list of the 34 Shi’ite protesters allegedly killed by soldiers:

Abdulaziz Ibrahim (Maigana, Kaduna State)

Rabi’u Abdulwahab (Malumfashi, Katsina State)

Minka’ilu Shu’aibu (Kudan, Kaduna State)

Muhammad Hussain (Sokoto, Sokoto State)

Abdu Dijana (Suleja, Niger State)

Ukasha Dayyabu (Madalla, Niger State)

Faru’q Ahmad Garba

Sulaima SK

Muhammad Soje

Fatima Yahaya Musa

Malam Abu Qasim (Gaji, Bauchi State)

Surajo Adam (Garu, Borno State)

Ja’afar Yusuf (Keffi, Nasarawa State)

Saeed Adamu (Awe, Nasarawa State)

Lawal Ibrahim (Tudun Baushe Maraban Kafanchan, Kaduna State)

Kamal Muhammad Haruna (Kaduna, Kaduna State)

Al-Kasim Minka’il

Huzaifa Musa

Abdulaziz Haruna (Bauchi, Bauchi State)

Muhammad Sani Awwal (Bauchi, Bauchi State)

Zangina Muhammad Garba (Bauchi, Bauchi State)

Isma’il Shu’aibu Alramma (Bauchi, Bauchi State)

Aliuu Munnir (Mutum Biyu, Taraba State)

Hamisu Muhammad (Zaria, Kaduna State)

Abbas Muhammad

Munnir Muhammad (Samaru Zaria, Kaduna State)

Sa’id Zubairu (Maraba Abuja, FCT)

Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad (Yauri, Kebbi State)

Umar Abdullahi

Mansur Lawal (Bauchi, Bauchi State)

Umar Abdullahi Dogon Haris (Adamawa State)

Abubakar Dadda’u (Gombe, Gombe State)

Imrana Abdullahi