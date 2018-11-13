Sheathe your swords, Delta APC reconciliation c’ttee tells aggrieved members

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Chairman of Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Reconciliation Committee, Mr. Richard Odibo, has urged all aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords, assuring that the committee would reconcile grievances.

Ohakim berates APGA leadership, says it is biased, unfair

Odibo, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, said the committee would do everything within its power to deliver on its mandate.

He also solicited the support of all stakeholders to facilitate the work of the committee.

Lawmaker faces three-year sexual harassment ban

While admitting that there were challenges, he said the 21-man committee was carefully selected to bring aggrieved members together and forge a way forward for the party to achieve victory in the 2019 general election.