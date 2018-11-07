Shake-up in Senate as Saraki reshuffles committee

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, announced minor changes in the leadership of four standing committees.

By this development, Sen. Lawal Gumau (APC-Bauchi), who was elected into the Senate in August, is now the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Character.

Gumau took over from Sen. Tijani Kaura (APC-Zamfara North), who has been moved to the Police Affairs Committee as Chairman.

Kaura replaces Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC-Katsina South), who now heads the Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity.

Former Majority Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) is now the Chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service, formerly headed by Sen Paulker Emmanuel (PDP-Bayelsa Centra).