Shady characters masquerading as Yoruba Obas in Diaspora — Aare Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams, yesterday, warned against those parading themselves as Council of Yoruba Obas in the Diaspora, describing them as shady characters.

In a petition titled: ‘Yoruba in Diaspora’ and addressed to South West Governors, South West Obas and South West Commissioners for Chieftaincy Affairs, Aare Adams described the trend as a “clear and present danger ravaging the land of Oduduwa.”

The statement reads: “Through this letter, I am also bringing to your notice the activities of an illegal group known as Council of Yoruba Obas in the Diaspora.

This group is not known to our law, the modus operandi is alien to our customs and tradition and if nothing is done urgently to caution and sanction its promoters, our highly-revered traditional institution may, God forbid, becomes extinct soon.

In truth, our traditional institutions derive legitimacy and authority from traditions of a particular village, town or city.

As the governor, it is your duty to protect traditional institutions in your state, and other relevant authorities take instructions from you.

“This customs associated with royal families date back to centuries but the activities of ‘Council of Yoruba Obas in the Diaspora’, if not checked immediately, threaten this age-long tradition.

To summarise, members of this group, who reside mostly in Europe, North and South America, are standing logic on the head due to their inordinate ambition.

If we keep quiet now, are we not allowing these characters to desecrate Yoruba traditional institutions? Some of these characters engage in some shady deals, every now and then.

“The coronation of a Yoruba Oba in the Diaspora is alien to our culture and tradition. In fact, it is an absurdity.”

“This is unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Yoruba.

Your Excellency, I call on you to immediately intervene and stop this ‘cancerous spread.

“If anybody is parading himself as an Oba in Diaspora, Please, call him to order.

Let me also explain further that the issue of Yoruba Oba in the Diaspora does not affect all our royal fathers in Republic of Benin. They were being delineated by the Berlin Conference of 1884/85.They all have their roots in Yoruba land, including that of Oyotunji in North Carolina in America.

“During my installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo on January 13, 2018, I vowed that I will do everything legitimate and legal to protect the name and project the image of Yorubaland.

I, hereby, reiterate the commitment to ensure that this latest attempt to denigrate Yoruba traditional institution is nipped in the bud”, he said.