Seven injured as youths from two Delta communities clash over job slots

By Perez Brisibe- UGHELLI

AT least seven youths from Afisiere and Ogbonwan communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area, sustained various degrees of machete cuts when youths from both communities clashed in a free-for-all over job slots at a building site in one of the community.

The incident which occurred last Thursday has caused tension in both communities as residents feared there might be a reprisal attacks by rival youths from both communities.

A traditional chief from Afisiere community, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said four youths from Ogbonwan and three others from Afisiere communities respectively sustained life threatening machete cuts and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Giving details of the incident, the chief who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Owing to the ban on development levies in the area, particularly Afisiere community, developers are compelled to use youths from the community for their unskilled labour.

“However, trouble erupted when youths from both communities attacked themselves with machete and other dangerous items over who is to work at a building site as both sides claimed communal ownership of the land.

“But the leaders of both communities are on top of the matter in a bid towards ensuring a peaceful relationship between both sides and to ensure that such clash does not reoccur in the future.”