SERAP urges Buhari to probe military spendings over attacks

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has requested that President Muhammadu Buhari should urgently set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the spending of defence and military budgets between 1999 and 2018 to promote transparency and accountability.

According to SERAP the investigation will provide information for Nigerians in order to monitor the funds meant for military operations and also end the vulnerability and killings of Nigerian soldiers.

It said the recent alleged killings of several Nigerian soldiers in the Metele by Boko Haram insurgents is something questionable.

The organization also urged President Buhari to: “immediately refer to the International Criminal Court, ICC, pursuant to article 13 of the Rome Statute, all allegations of corruption in the spending of funds meant to purchase arms to empower Nigerian soldiers to fight Boko Haram.”

SERAP stated the allegations of corruptions include the apparent diversion and sharing of the over $2 billion under the former government of President Goodluck Jonathan and and the approved spending under the present government.

In the letter signed by a senior legal adviser with SERAP, Bamisope Adeyanju, the organization said: “We believe that referral of the cases to the ICC would serve as a deterrent and ensure that Nigerians, particularly those in the Northeast of the country whose human rights including to life, to human dignity, and to an adequate standard of living have been violated are not denied justice and effective remedies.”

The organization expressed “concern that several billions of naira allocated to the military to defend the country have neither contributed to improving the ability of Nigerian soldiers to fight Boko Haram and other armed groups nor provided the much-needed security especially for Nigerians in the North-east of the country.”

It therefore urged President Buhari to, “move swiftly to implement these recommendations as a way of demonstrating your government’s commitment to end the perception of lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of military budgets in the context of the conflict in the Northeast and to ensure the safety and security of our solders and all Nigerians in that part of the country.”

It noted: “The military’s inability to respond adequately to the Boko Haram insurgency suggests among other things a mismanagement in the spending of the country’s defence budgets.

“Establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate how defence and military budgets have been spent since 29 May 1999 would help Nigerians to know if the funds meant to defend the country and for purchase of arms to empower Nigerian soldiers to fight Boko Haram have been transparently and accountably spent.”

The group suggested that the proposed commission should be led by a retired justice of the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

” The activities of the commission must be open to the public and all those who have been responsible for the spending of the country’s defence and military budgets should be summoned to give a public account of how the money was spent.”

It added that the commission should take its testimonies in such a way that ensures that specific military operations are not disclosed and national security not compromised.

SERAP said the commission should make recommendations including on the prosecution of those found to have mismanaged and/or stolen public funds meant to fight Boko Haram.”