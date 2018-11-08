Senator lauds Buhari on revitalisation of Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri rail line

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

WARRI—Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commitment on revitalization of rail lines in country.

This came as the Federal Government resuscitated the moribund Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri rail line after its abandonment by successive administrations.

Ashafa made the remark, during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Land Transport to the Itakpe-Warri rail line on Tuesday, which is currently undergoing a test run.

Key stakeholders who were present at the function included: Members of the committee, Senators Osinakachukwu Ideozu, Olanrewaju Tejuoso and Yahaya Gamau Lawal. The Federal Ministry of Transportation represented by the Government Inspector of Railways, Engr. A.B Yusuf, Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation ably represented by Engr. B Kehinde (Deputy Director Rail Mobilzation and Rehabilitation, Fed Ministry of Transportation) as well as representatives of Julius Berger Nigeria and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd CCECC.

According to Ashafa: ” I am excited by the fact that after many years of lack of commitment by successive administrations, and failure by these administrations to revive this all important rail route, the government of President Buhari has finally been able to do the needful.”