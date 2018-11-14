Senate’ll fast track Police Reform Bill—Saraki

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reiterated the commitment of the Senate to fast track passage of the Nigerian Police Reform Bill.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola, Dr. Saraki emphasised that given the security challenges the nation is facing, the passage of the bill would help to create a more responsive and efficient Police institution for Nigerians.

The Senate President explained that the Bill amended the existing framework between the Police Service Commission and the Police, created community Police fora at the state level to ensure closer oversight and participatory policing by the public, and Divisional and State Police Boards, which shall be responsible for maintaining partnerships, promoting communication and building cooperation between communities and the Police.