Senate orders probe into Police role in Kwara poll, Zamfara killings

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, began probe into the alleged involvement of the Police in the recently conducted bye election in Kwara State, unending killings and cases of kidnapping in Zamfara State.

Against this backdrop, the Senate mandated its chairman, Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Tijjani Kaura, (APC Zamfara North) to carry out a holistic investigation into the issues.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to two separate point of Order by Senators Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP Kwara South) and Tijjani kaura (APC Zamfara North).

Earlier, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim in his point of Order, moved through order 43 of the Senate’s Standing Rules under personal explanations, alleged that last Saturday’s bye election conducted in Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency was militarised and skewed in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Raheem Olawuyi by both the Police and men of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Senator Ibrahim said: “What took place in that part of Kwara State last Saturday was purely Police siege, harassment, intimidation and not an election which must be investigated by this Senate to prevent a recurrence of such in any part of the country in the 2019 general elections.

“Imagine an election, which took place in just four local government areas, attracting four directors from the DSS headquarters in Abuja, hundreds of senior police officers including an Aide de Camp to a serving governor and of course, thousands of men of the Police Force and DSS.

“This motion is not to contest the predetermined result but to put what happened in the public domain in preventing future occurrence.”

On his part, Senator Kaura, urged the Senate to investigate the unending killings and kidnappings being carried out in Zamfara State by mindless killers.

Kaura said: “These dastardly acts of kidnapping and killings need to be urgently tackled by relevant authorities and thoroughly investigated by the Senate to save the state from being totally wiped out by mindless criminals and blood thirsty killers.”

“The killings and other deadly crimes in Zamfara State are getting too rampant and we need to do something very drastic.”

In his remarks, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs to fast-track expeditious consideration and passage of the Police Reform Bills aside conventional investigations that should be carried out.