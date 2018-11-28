Senate okays bills on establishment of tertiary institutions in Buhari’s town, Kano, Uromi, 6 others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- The Senate Thursday approved the establishment of a new Federal Polytechnic in Daura, Katsina State, home and state of President Muhammadu Buhari and in eight other different states of the federation.



The approval of the nine new federal Universitiiss, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, followed the consideration of reports by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North.

The bills were read the third time and passed and waiting for the President’s assent.

The passage of the nine bills one of which was the one which seeks for establishment of Federal University of Education Aguleri in Anambra State , sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh ( APGA Anambra Central), was sequel to recommendations made to that effect in a cumulative reports presented by the Chairman Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Jubril Barau ( APC Kano North).

Aside the Federal University of Education Aguleri, other federal institutions established through the passage of the bills are Federal University of Technology Manchok in Kaduna State and Federal Polytechnic Ikom in Cross Rivers State .

Others are, Federal Polytechnic Langtang in Plateau State, Federal Polytechnic Kabo in Kano State and National Institute of Construction Technology and Management .

Federal Colleges of Education established through passage of the bills are , Federal College of Education ( Technical) Arochukwu and Federal College of Education Usugbenu- Irrua in Edo State .

In his remarks after the passage of the bills, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the session, said that assenting to them by President Muhammadu Buhari would go a long way in making education acquisition centres available for the teeming millions of school age Nigerians seeking for self discovery and knowledge.

According to him, the approval of the federal schools would further register the required federal presence in the affected communities with attendant positive multiplier effects .