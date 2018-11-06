Senate Intensifies Probe on Alleged diversion of $1.05billion NLNG Dividends

Mandates committee on Gas to carry out Separate investigation

*** As Senate Leader, Paulker Disagree on Process of investigation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has begun yet another process of carrying out a holistic investigation of the $1.05 billion that was allegedly taken from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas ( NLNG) dividends by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC).

The NNPC was accused of using the said money to augment the losses being incurred on N145 per litre current pump price of petrol.

Against this Backdrop, the Senate yesterday mandated the Senator Bassey Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North West led Committee on Gas to as a matter of urgency, investigate the diverted fund and the entire usage of the NLNG dividends within the last two years .

Resolution of the Senate yesterday was sequel to a point of Order raised by Senator Akpan who called for probe of the withdrawal and spending, just as he said that the NNPC’s share of the NLNG dividends were revenues that ought to be shared among the three tiers of government.

According to him, utilizing the funds without appropriation by the National Assembly, and without the knowledge of state and local governments was an illegal act that should not be overlooked.

Akpan said that since last week Thursday , when the Group Managing Director ( GMD) of NNPC , Mikanti Baru told the Senate Ad- hoc committee probing, alleged that $3.5 billion that was set aside for subsidy payment , that only $1.05billion was taken from NLNG dividends and that concerned Nigerians have been calling him on the authorisation and usage of the fund .

He therefore sought for mandate of the Senate for his committee to probe the unauthorized diversion to which he was obliged by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his ruling .

Though the Senate leader who doubles as the Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee probing the alleged $3.5bn subsidy fund, Senator Ahmed Lawan ( APC Yobe North), however kicked against the planned probe by the Gas Committee and urged the senate not to mandate another committee for the same probe exercise.

Lawan said, “Mr President, I don’t think at this juncture that the Senate Committee on Gas should go and investigate the utilisation of the 1.05 billion dollar from the NLNG dividend fund.

“We are already doing that. But if the committee on gas is to do this, it means our work is over, because we adjourned, NNPC is presenting all their documents to the committee next week.

“We are sitting this afternoon with other stakeholders. So, I pernally feel that this will subtract from what we are doing, and I think it will make our work unnecessary.”

But the Senate Leader’s position was countered by Senator Emmanuel Paulker ( PDP Bayelsa central) who sharply disagreed with the former.

Paulker in his argument said that since Lawan’s Committee is probing alleged subsidy fund, the one on Gas should be allowed to focus on NLNG dividends as requested by Senator Akpan, adding, “The ad-hoc committee was set up specifically to look into the alleged spending of 3.5 billion dollars on fuel subsidy.

“Subsidy issue should not be confused with the issue of the interest that arose from the dividend of the NLNG. So, I believe they are two different issues.

“So, while the ad-hoc committee is going on with their work to identify what NNPC did with the subsidy, I see nohting wrong for the gas committee to investigate the usage of the dividend arising from the NLNG Ltd,” Paulker argued.

Saraki in his ruling , however asked the two committees forge ahead with their separate investigations .

Saraki said, “The committee on gas should not only investigate the $1.05bn said to have taken from the NLNG dividends by NNPC to defray alleged extra costs being incurred on current pump price of fuel but the entire dividends .

” Nigerians need to know how the dividends meant for the three tiers of government have been managed within the last three years.”

It would be recalled that Saraki had on Monday in Ilorin declared that the Senate would probe the diverted NLNG fund since it was not appropriated for by the National Assembly.

Saraki who made the declaration to journalists while fielding questions from them said : “We are shocked that the NNPC’s GMD was claiming that the illegal diversion of dividends from the NLNG which should be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation for the purpose of funding the fuel subsidy was done in compliance with the National Assembly directive that NNPC as the supplier of last resort, should ensure robust petrol supply.

“So, if the National Assembly called on NNPC to carry out its legitimate duty of ensuring adequate fuel supply to Nigerians, the GMD logically thinks the corporation by that call has the license to perpetrate illegality, spend money without approval and violate appropriation laws.

“This investigation will require the GMD to produce the approval given by the National Assembly and other necessary approving bodies authorizing the NNPC to divert the dividend from the NLNG investment, which ought to be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund belonging to the three tiers of government, for the payment of fuel subsidy”.

Also recall that the NNPC had said that it was utilising the fund to augment under-recoveries in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Maikanti Baru, told a Senate ad-hoc committee hearing last week that the fund was sourced from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividend funds, adding that the NNPC took the action at the height of last fuel scarcity experienced by the country between December and January.

Baru said the oil company acted in line with a directive from the National Assembly “to do everything necessary to end the scarcity of fuel”.

He had said that the action was also in line with section 7 (4)(b) of the NNPC Act which mandates it to fund