Senate 2019: Victor Adoji, best man for Kogi East – Group

More and more support is coming the way of Dr. Victor Alewo Adoji, the erudite banker-turned politician who is gearing up to represent Kogi East Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2019.

This time, Kogi Liberation Movement (ILM), Kogi East chapter, a political pressure group, has thrown its full weight behind the ADC candidate, Dr. Adoji.

The group led by its coordinator, Comrade Misah Ibrahim, made the declaration in a statement issued at the end of a town hall meeting held by it in Olamaboro, Kogi State.

Ibrahim said that considering what Adoji has done for the district in his personal capacity, it would be foolhardy for them to fold their arms while another person grabs the post.

“It is difficult to forget the many good things Dr. Adoji did for our people even in his personal capacity.

“This is a man who took the responsibility of paying monthly allowances to primary school teachers equivalent to their salaries to motivate them into giving their best to the students.

“He built the only standard mosque and churches in Olamaboro. He has also built schools and given scholarships to youths who want to further their education as well paid the WAEC fees of those in their senior year in secondary schools. Adoji, has touched several lives either directly or indirectly. We are yet to see his match in the district,” Ibrahim said.

Lamenting on the poor representation of the district, the leader of the group said: “Kogi East Senatorial District has suffered misrepresentation for years. Those who have represented this district have serially failed us in terms of good legislation, provision of amenities through constituency projects and empowerment.

“We can’t continue to wallow in this politics of stagnation where some selfish individuals will gather together to oppose everything that is good for our land.

“Our region has suffered so much neglect because of the attitude of some of our leaders, despite the fact that we have several opportunities to develop.”

Comrade Ibrahim further disclosed that they were not in the know of any candidate developing interest in the position at the moment aside from the former banker.

“Adoji is the only person seeking for the office who has ever told us why he is going there. The reasons are quite important to us and we shall put him there. We shall hold him accountable thereafter. He is not just an aspirant but a philanthropist with good heart to lead.

“To me, he is the most suitable man to represent us at the senate next year,” he declared.

The group further urged all stakeholders to support Adoji’s victory at the poll to enable him bring emancipation to the people of Kogi East.

Going by the support coming in from every corner of the district, Dr. Adoji seems to be having a smooth sail to the senate.