Sen. Margery Okadigbo laments poor health condition of Anambra north people

As full-blown political campaigns commence through-out the country in preparation for the 2019 general elections, indigent Nigerians have started smiling home with cash, material gifts, free medical treatments and all sought of Utopian promises While some engage in such people-oriented programs as a matter of political expediency, others undertake such ventures as a matter of personal conviction.

For those who engage in it because of the spore of the movement, it is aimed at scoring cheap political points. But for those who act out of Conviction, such conviction stems from their burning desire to improve living standard of the people based on the populist philosophy that as translated in the Latin maxim…”SALUS POPULI EX SUPREMA LEX”, meaning, “THE WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE IS THE SUPREME LAW”.

One of such politicians who have been consistent in her conviction to serve the health needs of the riverine people in Anambra North senatorial zone is Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo.

Mrs. Margery Okadigbo who had represented the people of the area in the upper legislature from 2013-2015, has nevertheless been consistent in the periodic medical outreach programme.

Recently, the Amazon who took after her late husband and former Senate President, Chief Senator Chuba Okadigbo in representing the area at the senate chambers, undertook yet another round of medical mission, that took her and her team of medical expert to Anaku Ayamelum L.G.A, Umueze-Anam in Anambra West L.G.A as well as Ogbunike and Nteje both in Oyi L. G. A

The humanitarian gesture which she started in 2012 after the people of the senatorial zone was traumatized by an unprecedented flood disaster has been sustained till date, with the attendant health challenges that confronted the riverine people of Anambra North senatorial zone, who are mostly living in clusters of subsistence settlements that are fundamentally agrarian.

Speaking to newsmen at the commencement of this round of medical outreach at Ogbunike Maternity Hospital, Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo said it was part of her constant desire to continue to improve the living condition of the people devoid of any political interest or religions connotation.

She decried the continuous neglect of the area by successive administrations in the state, noting that the poor living condition of the majority of people has resulted to increased incidences of epidemics. She regretted that this situation had over-stretched the capacity few medical facilities personnel in the zone, to their very elastic limit.

This round of medical mission became even more necessary as the 2018 flood disaster which hit the people once again, is gradually receding following the advent of the dry season.

Senator Chuba Okadigbo used the opportunity to renew her commitment towards ameliorating the effects of the constant flood disasters on the indigent people of Anambra North Senatorial zone, by providing them with free medical support services, diagnosis and treatment.

As always, the joy of the people new no bounds as indigent beneficiaries of the medical program appreciated the kind gesture of Sen. Chuba Okadigbo and urged the almighty to replenish her.

Mr. Joseph Anakwue from Nteje who was treated of glaucoma praised God to bless the benefactor, for giving him another chance to see with his eyes; while Mrs. Awele Anali from Umueze-Anam, whose two children where treated of severe Cholera, asked God to provide the people with humane leaders like Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo.