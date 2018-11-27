Segun Manuel urges youths to be consistent

The Chief Executive Officer, Smogville Solutions, Segun Manuel, has charged youths to be consistent in whatever business enterprise they venture into. He made this known during the annual Mega Youth Summit organized by Smogville Solutions.

Speaking at the conference tagged “Delta 2018” he said those who are consistent in business are taken seriously, while those who are not will be forgotten.

He stressed the need for the youths to harmonize ideas and actively engage in activities that will make them globally competitive, thereby fostering self and national development.

According to him, youths need to be more focused with issues that are genuine on the internet and see social media as shop for positive trading as done in conventional markets.

Manuel urged the participants not to give up on their daily struggles, observing that success would only come from ability to see tomorrow and work towards it.

On his part, Tony Mene- Akpata admonished business owners to value their customers and treat them like kings. She charged youths to do away with the mindset of failure and embrace positive thinking; adding that successful businesses have purposeful leadership, which enables the enterprise thrive.

Stressing on the need for young entrepreneurs to be transparent, Orode Uduaghan, admonished the participants to shun corrupt practices as this could impede their success. She noted that social media is rising because of its sustainability.

The High point of the event was the presentation of awards to Tony Mene- Akpata and Sylvester Ebhomu for meritoriously supporting the youths of Delta State in entrepreneurship and leadership.

Also at the summit were Patricia Lucky, Life Coach, Alex Osagie, Chinyere Kosakwe, Vera Obielumani, and Zion Oshiobugie.