Seek face of God for restoration of Nigeria’s lost glories – Anglican Primate

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, has appealed to Nigerians to seek the face of God in order to restore Nigeria’s lost glories.

Okoh spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 2018 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), held at the National Christian Centre.



The theme of the conference is: “I will Restore,” taken from the Book of Joel 2:25.

He said that all Nigerians, the leaders and the led must seek the face of God for the restoration in the political and economic spheres.

Okoh said that though Nigeria has passed through so many “locust years, and still counting,’’ yet God can still Restore Nigeria.

“ This losses suffered in this nation are numerous, loss of brotherly love, loss of worth for the sanctity of human life, and so on. ‘’

The cleric said that the leaders at all levels must begin a reformation that would enthrone righteousness, justice, equity and fairness.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. Enough of the self-deceit of believing we can fix things without God.

“ The matter of seeking the face of God for restoration should not be left to the religious leaders alone, the political leaders must realise that unless the lord builds the house, they labour in vain who build it; unless the lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain,” he said.

The primate said that Christians must individually seek restoration.



“The Christians in Nigeria have learnt to pray earnestly and seek the face of God only at the peak of suffering or extreme circumstances.

“ Then like ancient Israel of the days of the judges, as soon as there is divine intervention, we rejoice and return to the normal Nigerian Christianity, therefore, we repeat the cycle.

“ God will not let them ask, “Where is their God ? But the church must awake from slumber so that the restoration God has promised Nigeria can be permanent, “he added.

Okoh said that when God promised Israel restoration, it was first and foremost a restoration for the nation.

“ The restoration so promised was going to cut across every facet of their lives and nationhood, namely spiritual, economic and political.

“Spiritual because God will restore them to their covenant relationship with Him, economic because there will be abundance of supply of their needs so that they will eat and be satisfied, and praise God who has dealt so wondrously with them.

“ Political because God will preserve the territorial integrity of the nation so that enemies will no longer invade them,” he said.

The primate said that over 7500 Anglican faithful from Nigeria and the Diaspora were expected to attend the conference. (NAN)