SDP will give Lagosians 4th mainland bridge , if … – Pearse

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State, says the party will ensure construction of the fourth mainland bridge to arrest traffic gridlock and provide solution to perennial traffic congestion in the state, if voted to power in 2019.

Pearse, a university teacher and Chairman, Strategy and Mobilisation of SDP, South-West zone, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that if the people of Lagos want real development commensurate with the state resources, SDP candidates should be their choice in the coming elections.

“We are ready and we are working to rescue Lagos State from the hands of APC (All Progressives Congress).

“If the people of Lagos want real, positive and progressive change, let them install a government that will keep its words and be fully committed to community development.

“SDP will build roads, construct the fourth mainland bridge to arrest traffic gridlock, provide solution to perennial traffic congestion in the state and do the right thing.

“If the people of Lagos want free healthcare, education and affordable housing which has not been done since the days of former Gov. Lateef Jakande, let them vote SDP candidates across board,” Pearse said.

According to him, Lagosians should not continue to suffer in the hands of APC and PDP, but rather the party whose goal is the people.

“I don’t think the people of Lagos are ready to continue to suffer.

“With our unity and commitment to the people, unlike APC and PDP which all full of friction and disunity, I am very optimistic that the people of Lagos will vote SDP,” he said.

On how the party intended to wrestle power from the ruling APC, Pearse said that SDP would make itself visible to the people at the grassroots as a credible alternative. (NAN)