Scholarship: Ajiran Community honours philanthropists with chieftaincy titles

By Oghenefego Obaebor

In his quest to encourage more individuals with large hearts to contribute to academic and community development in the society, Ajiran Community has honoured a philanthropist, Engr. Shakiru Ayinde Balogun and his wife, Nicoleta with chieftaincy titles.The Ojomu of Ajiran land in Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye who honoured the duo said ” Engr. Shakiru Ayinde Balogun is a giver that has continued to upgrade the knowledge of children in the town and works toward its progress”.

The couple was conferred with the titles, Gbe’Koniyi and Yeye Gbe’koniyi of Ajiranland during the 25th coronation anniversary of the monarch held at the palace. Gbe’Koniyi in Yoruba parlance means ‘Pride of Knowledge’ which describes the duo’s influence on the education of the children of Ajiranland.In his remarks, Balogun, who was a former Engineer with Nigeria Airways lauded the monarch for recognising and rewarding his contributions to the growth of the town.He said the honour was an encouragement for him to do more and vowed to continue providing scholarships for students in the community.

Elated by the recognition, the new chief urged wealthy individuals in the country to give back to society to help make the country better for all.His wife, Nicoleta echoed similar sentiments as she said the chieftaincy titles show they have made an impact in the community.While urging him to continue in his kindness, Oba Akinloye said that the new chief was given the title to bring him more closer to the community and continue his good work.Meanwhile, the traditional ruler who was crowned on 23rd October 1993, appreciated God for his reign, adding that in 25 years on the throne, the town has overcome challenges to succeed on many fronts.