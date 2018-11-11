SCARY! Tuberculosis may be at your doorsteps

• The challenge of closing funding gap – Experts

By Chioma Obinna

Tuberculosis, TB, ranks among the diseases Nigerians seem not to be concerned about but, in reality, it is one of the world’s top infectious killer diseases, and, currently, statistics available show that it may be at the doorsteps of many unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, 2017 Global Report, two out of every 1, 000 Nigerians will have TB.

Also, Nigeria occupies the 6th position among 14 countries with a high burden of TB, Multidrug-Resistant TB, MDR-TB, and TB/HIV. The country is also number 1 country in Africa with the highest burden of TB.

Worse still, statistics from the National Tuberculosis, Burulli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Progamme, NTBLCP, show that no fewer than 104, 940 TB patients, representing about 20 percent of existing patients, were notified to the authorities in 2017. This means that there is a huge number of TB patients in the communities that are not notified.

Atiku’s N33,000 minimum wage to staff members hogwash – Buhari’s group

Unfortunately, findings show that low detection and stigmatization of the disease, and those who have it, is actually hindering TB eradication efforts in the country.

Meanwhile, Sunday Vanguard reports that although the best way to stop the spread of TB is for the person who is infected to sleep in a separate room, stigma, low case detection, ignorance and funding gap undermine response efforts. Experts fear that one case of untreated TB can infect 10 to 15 persons per year.

Case studies

Tuberculosis, popularly known as TB, is an infectious disease that is treated free of charge in all government-owned health institutions. From its diagnosis to the last treatment regimen, it is fully paid for. Many Nigerians have died and still dying due to the infection. Why?

A case in point is the recent death of a 29-year-old mother of three, Josephine Eluchie. She was full of life before the disease, said to be airborne and caused by the germ mycobacterium tuberculosis that affects the lungs, came knocking.

“It started as ordinary cough. We thought it was the usual cough that will go away after taking cough syrup. Unfortunately, the cough continued. It lasted almost a month”, her husband, Mr Anthony Eluchie, narrated.

“At a point, she was coughing blood and was complaining of chest pain, and she sweated a lot at night. We thought the sweat was normal, we never knew what we were battling with until it was too late”.

Josephine, a sales representative in a supermarket, at a point, began to lose weight and was also experiencing loss of appetite and sometimes would experience fever and blood in her urine.

“With these signs, my wife stopped working; we prepared all kinds of concoctions to cure it without success. We were told that she should be chewing bitter kola every morning and night and should also put it in her water. I bought several bottles of honey.”

When all efforts failed, Josephine was taken to hospital. But by then, the infection had damaged her kidneys. Further findings confirmed that she had TB. She didn’t live to tell her story. Few months after, her husband also came down with symptoms of TB but was lucky to be diagnosed early and treated quickly.

Another victim, Ajibola, 40, was not lucky too. Married with four children, Ajibola was living happily with his family until he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in one of the government-owned hospitals in Lagos.

From the moment the result of the diagnosis was announced, his wife insisted that he should sleep in the corridor. Although he tried to put up a good fight against the disease and to keep his family intact, his wife of 18 years left with the children. He was abandoned to his fate. His family members were also not there for him as they feared they might contract the disease.

Life became unbearable as he was not willing to share his problems with other people for fear of being stigmatised. Going to the DOTS centre where TB patients receive medicine also became a problem. He stopped going for treatment. Ajibola is one of the many Nigerians who were ignorantly denied access to social support due to stigma. Months after, he succumbed to the complications of TB and died.

Over one billion at risk

According to WHO, TB is the world deadliest infectious diseases and 1.3 billion people are at risk of developing TB. The world health body, in their 2017 report, also noted that countries are not doing enough to end TB by 2030 in spite of global efforts that averted about 54 million TB deaths since 2000.

It maintained that the disease remains one of the top 10 causes of worldwide deaths, and is the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent after HIV/AIDS.

According to the report, every hour, 47 Nigerians develop active TB.

WHO Acting Coordinator, Non-Communicable Diseases Cluster, Dr Linda Ozor, corroborating the report, said 18 Nigerians die of TB every hour.

“The disease in Nigeria is further fuelled by the large number of undetected TB cases which serve as a pool of reservoir for the continuous transmission of the disease. Each undetected TB case has the potential of infecting 10-15 persons in a year”, he said.

Ozor regretted that, despite the scary burden of TB, and the fact that Nigeria increased its TB detection rate from 17 percent to 24 percent and declared 2017 year for accelerated TB case finding, challenges abound.

“Among the challenges is how to find the remaining 300,000 cases which are still missed by the health sector. Of the total 400,000 cases, only 100,000 were reported”, the WHO official said.

Today, TB is ravaging the country’s workforce. For instance, according to the WHO report, of the 104,904 patients notified in 2017 in the country, 63 percent were aged 15 to 44 years.

The Deputy Director, National Tuberculosis, Burulli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme, NTBLCP, Itohowo Uko, said stigmatization and low case detection have continued to impede on the success of TB response in Nigeria.

According to her, these challenges have increased transmission and high TB prevalence rates in the country.

Describing the burden of TB in Nigeria as scary, she identified low TB treatment coverage, low awareness and services on TB among the general population and dwindling donor funding and inadequate government funding at all levels as major challenges facing the fight against TB in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is classified among the 14 countries with high burden of TB, MDR-TB & TB/HIV and this should be a concern to all Nigerians”, the official said.

“Our vision in NTBLCP is to ensure a Nigeria free of TB. Our mission is also to save Nigerian lives, reach zero TB deaths, and reduce the burden and impact of TB, drug-resistant TB, and TB/HIV in Nigeria.

“Our goal is also to achieve a 50 percent reduction in the TB prevalence rate and 75 percent reduction in the TB mortality rate (excluding HIV) in Nigeria by 2025.”

Facts on disease

She further explained that TB is spread through the air when the person with TB of the lungs coughs, sneezes, sings or talks, adding that persistent cough of two weeks or more duration may be due to TB and needs to be further investigated.

Other signs of TB of the lungs are loss of weight when you are not trying to lose weight, drenching night sweats when others close by are not sweating and loss of appetite.

She pointed out that TB is curable and that patient is not infectious after few weeks on treatment.

Uko urged Nigerians to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated environments, and observe cough hygiene by covering their mouths properly when coughing and sneezing and not spitting indiscriminately in the public.

He recommended prompt diagnosis of TB in patients, adding that treatment for six months will prevent spreading the germ to others as well as eating a balanced diet to avoid malnutrition.

Cost of stemming TB

Findings show that Nigeria requires $336m to address TB challenges by 2020. A breakdown of the funding of the disease so far shows that $31m (9%) has been provided domestically, and $90m (27 percent) raised through international donors, leaving $215m (64%) funding gap.

In a report, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the median cost for patients treated for susceptible TB in 2016 was $1,256 while that of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis is $9,529. To him, it is evident that TB control requires considerable financial outlay and the fact that the cost of increasing efforts is even much higher.

Health watchers say with the high burden of TB, there is a need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the funding gap is closed.