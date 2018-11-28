Saudi crown prince arrives in Argentina for G20 amid Khashoggi murder furor

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman landed in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the G20 summit of industrialized nations, Argentine state Media reported, a visit fraught with controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Human Rights Watch asked Argentina on Monday to use a war crimes clause in its constitution to investigate any involvement by the crown prince in possible crimes against humanity in Yemen and Khashoggi’s murder.

A representative of the federal prosecutor’s office who has been assigned the case told media by telephone on Wednesday that the prosecutor was still reviewing the request by HRW and that no decision had yet been made on whether to investigate it.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of the crown prince, at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul six weeks ago, has strained Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West.

This happening has battered Prince Mohammed’s image abroad. Saudi Arabia has said the prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, had no prior knowledge of the murder.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires from Tunisia, where he was met by protesters who denounced him as a murderer for the killing of Khashoggi.

He was greeted by Argentine foreign minister Jorge Faurie.

Western nations are also calling for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign in neighboring Yemen, which was launched by Prince Mohammed, as a humanitarian crisis there worsens.

The G20 leaders summit begins on Friday. (Reuters/NAN)