Sanwo-Olu’s emergence shows party supremacy, says Lagos APC

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

LAGOS—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, dismissed criticisms of the emergence of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its governorship candidate by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as reflective of the opposition party’s lack of understanding of politics.

In a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe said that the PDP would in 2019 meet its failure in the hands of the APC.

The statement reads: “The Lagos PDP’s claim of ‘hurried and controversial emergence’ of Sanwo-Olu shows lack of clear understanding of the dynamics and inner workings of Lagos APC.

“What Lagos APC did in Lagos is to advance the cause of democracy and prove that the Party is supreme. The huge lessons have been sent out there for elected persons not to ignore the platforms they used to get to power, and not to kick away the ladder they used in climbing up to where they are.

“What happened in Lagos is wake up call to all political parties to understand the real meaning of what is called a political party, and the enormous power at its disposal as well as party discipline. This will be subject of discussion for another day as event untold.”

Noting the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by 45 political parties, he said: “The event shook and jolted the dead Lagos PDP that has been dreaming to rule Lagos since 1999 into action and now they suddenly remembered that Sanwo-Olu is no match to their inexperienced and local champion, Jimi Agbaje who is with no record of experience in the public sector.

Even in the private sector, the only experience he has is managing a small pharmacy store in Apapa without any branch or branches in the metropolis for more than 30 years now.”