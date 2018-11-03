Salah to play through pain against Arsenal

MO SALAH will play through the pain barrier for Liverpool against Arsenal today with a wrist splint on his right arm.

The Egypt icon trained with the brace on his hand, and a wide smile on his face, on Wednesday so fans should not be concerned he will miss the crucial match.

Jurgen Klopp already has a couple of injury problems with Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson sidelined.

The pair missed last week’s back-to-back wins over Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City due to hamstring issues.

Salah has played with his arm strapped for his last three appearances against Huddersfield Town, Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City and coped.

The 26-year-old heads into the fixture in fine form with four goals in his last three appearances and he will be desperate to get at Arsenal’s leaky defence.

It was the right arm that Sergio Ramos pulled at in the Champions League final but Salah landed on the left shoulder and that was the joint that needed surgery.

Liverpool team-mate Dejan Lovren has opened up on how close he is to Salah.

The defender told Copa 90: “From day one, we felt this connection.