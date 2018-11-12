Sacred Lawrence, AyinO others thrill fans at music concert

By Prisca SamDuru

THE 2018 edition of the music concert co-convened by rising gospel musician, Sacred Lawrence, was an enthralling show that witnessed a large crowd from diverse denominations who gathered last Sunday at the Overcomers Baptist Church, Ikorodu, Lagos, venue for the concert.

Themed, “Shout of a King”, the music concert featured Sacred Lawrence, Alaafin Agba troupe led by Remmy King, Ayin O, Miracle Stars and the Overcomers Choir.

Davido hosts Jamaica dancehall superstar Popcaan

The acts took turns to own the stage while performing as though they were in a music competition. They brought down the roof with amazing gospel tunes that covered almost every language spoken in the country. The songs accompanied by electrifying sounds emanating from the instruments, elicited exotic dance steps from the audience.

“Mo wari fun o Jesu, Alagbara mo wari fun o Jesu, Alagbawi mi… and “Oruko Jesu, oruko Jesu mi,

mope ti igbala wole, Oruko Jesu ni oruko nla” were some of the songs rendered.

Ayin O who already has an album to his credit, first performed popular tunes by renowned musicians such as Sammie Okposo, before performing some tracks from his album.

Rose May Alaba teams up with Mayorkun on ’50/50 Loving’

The co-convener of the concert Lawrence Afolayan, a.k.a Sacred Lawrence said “Shout of A King is a concert to praise God. Its actually not a time to show off what we have musically but a time to praise God. We started it some years ago but stopped for some obvious reasons. This is more like a maiden edition because this is the first time we are collaborating with other artistes.”

The talented musician who is also a secondary school teacher, disclosed that with the turn of event, the “Shout of a King” has come to stay as an annual event. We established a band known as “Sacred Voice of Yaweh that engages the public through cultural dances as well as gospel music. So with the band in place and the success of this event, future concerts will be put together.”

Tiwa Savage chronicles music journey in British Vogue feature

Sacred Lawrence who boasts of 2 albums; Kabiyesi Olodumare and Omoba both with 5 tracks each is trusting God for a third album coming soon, which he noted, will probably launch the band big.

Pastors Sunday Abayomi and Lere Arere who both noted that they were not surprised at the success of the event due to to the artiste’s passion for music and the gospel, both described Sacred Lawrence as a talented musician with a bright future, adding that with the grace of God coupled with passion, the sky is his starting point.