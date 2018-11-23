S-East roads inhuman, obstacle to devt —Reps

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—HOUSE of Representatives Committee on Works has condemned the deplorable state of federal roads in the South East, describing it as inhuman and against the economic development of the country.

The chairman, House Committee on Works, Hon. Toby Okechukwu who made this known during a two-day inspection of federal road projects in Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra States, attributed the delay in execution of the road projects to poor funding by the Federal Ministry of Finance and Federal Ministry of Works.

He disclosed that the legislature had done their own part of appropriation, stating that it remains the release of funds for the projects by the Ministry.

Lamenting the delay in funding capital projects, Hon Okechukwu stated that the House as a parliament for the people has approved 2.8billion Euro bond for the projects and does not know why it should not be deployed in funding capital projects such as the sorry state of the South East roads.

Okechukwu bemoaned the terrible condition of Enugu-Onitsha expressway, 9th mile-Orokam road, pointing out that if not tackled urgently, it would cause a serious disaster.

He charged the construction companies handling the roads to make it motorable during Christmas period and promised that the House Committee would urgently work for the activation of the contract fee to enable them complete the job on the road.

Okechukwu said, “Enugu-Onitsha expressway is in a deplorable condition and we want some attention paid to it to rescue the masses from the difficulties they are passing through. It used to be an issue of appropriation but there is appropriation now. The problem now is fund release. Government, Ministry of Finance and Works have to pay particular attention to these roads.Our people are hurting and we are home raging.

“Christmas is coming and when you have issues of no road like this, other issues will begin to rise like wear and tear of vehicles, criminality based on people who have obstruction on the road. It’s challenging that in Oji River, you see them taking old road which is not good for heavy trucks and people get killed because drivers can’t control their big trucks in the terrain.

“It’s important that the ministry does the needful on the road and the committee will now find out why funding of this project is a problem. The House as a parliament for the people has done it’s work and we approved the Euro bond of 2.8billion and do not know why such should not be deployed in funding capital projects like this one.

“The minimum we required is full funding of the project because that is why the money is borrowed in the first instance.”

The committee was however excited with the level of work at the Second Niger Bridge and commended the contractor working on it for the quality of work done so far.