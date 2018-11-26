S-East govs suffering inferiority complex —MASSOB

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described South East Governors’ recent trip to Aso Rock where they allegedly poured encomiums on President Muhammadu Buhari for ongoing federal government projects in the zone as an act of cowardice.

The group also postulated that the 2019 elections may mark the end of the entity called Nigeria, noting that Buhari would be the last president of a united Nigeria.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu who spoke yesterday at a special church thanksgiving to commemorate Odumegwu Ojukwu’s Memorial Day at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Olori Awgu, Enugu State, charged his members to keep faith in the struggle for actualisation of Biafra.

He said the so-called leaders of Ndigbo were not interested in the general well-being of the people but were rather interested in their private benefits.

The group charged the South East governors to emulate governors of other regions who they said have not gone anywhere to tell anybody thank you for embarking on statutory projects.

Madu wondered: “Why must you thank Buhari because of the 2nd Niger Bridge; something that is your right, something that by now ought to have been completed? You are thanking him for a project that was not funded in the last three years and in the next 10 years is not going to be materialistic? That is to show you the inferiority complex of our leaders.”

He said that the church thanksgiving to commemorate the memorial of their leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu which was celebrated by pro-Biafra struggle across the country was in rememberance of the priceless contribution of late Ojukwu to the freedom of Biafrans.

“Today, we are in the church to celebrate our hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who joined his ancestors some years back. MASSOB is very much hopeful in Biafra restoration because when we started the journey, we believe that we must actualize Biafra. Our faith is still strong in the struggle and we are being motivated because this is a foundation laid by our leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

“He left a legacy that we must actualise. It is a dream that we must actualise though we believe in non-violence. We apply every diplomatic approach for now and we have resolved not to take up arms against the state of Nigeria.”