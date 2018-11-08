S.Africa coach targets early penalty against Nigeria

In apparent jest of the way Nigeria defeated Libya in Uyo last month, South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter said his team might also get a first minute penalty kick.

Responding to a question on why he was confident in the impending fixture with Nigeria, Baxter, in a video clip on the official website of South African Football Association (SAFA) spoke about the possibility of early penalty kick award.

“The referee can give us a penalty in the first minute…” said the coach who also banked on history to support his confident posture. He is the only coach to have handled South Africa to beat the Super Eagles.

“Being confident means I trust the players I have worked with. I know they have the desire to qualify. They know that Nigeria are a top class team and will also be desirous to get results”, said Baxter.