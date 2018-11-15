RSG to probe N36bn fraud in syringe factory

Rivers Government Government has said that it is going to setup a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the the large scale fraud involving the sum of N36 billion spent by the Rivers State Government through its vehicle (Integrated Medical Industries Ltd) for the manufacture of Auto Destruct Syringes at Rumuosi, Obio Akpor LGA during the past administration in the State.

This decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting held today following the acceptance of the recommendations of an exco committee headed by the Deputy Governor Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

A statement issued by the Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah said the management team led by one Mr Amenya Wokoma has been sacked while a management structure will be put in place pending the outcome of the commision of inquiry.

Council has also directed the Hon Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to take over the ongoing prosecution of Mr Amenya Wokoma for his role in the stealing of company assets worth billions of Naira.

The Auto Destruct Syringe factory was set up by the administration of Dr Peter Odili and it began production in 2009.

Following a convoluted quest for expansion, the State Government under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi inflicted the State with aggravated financial exposure which cannot be accounted for today as the company has gone aground and N36Bn investment now drained.

According to Okah, a fraud of N36Billion is not a tea party and the state government will stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice.