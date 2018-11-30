Royal Malc Int’l partners Emvirtue to honour Nigerian babies

All is set for the maiden edition of Royal Baby Awards- a project put together to recognize babies in Nigeria for 2019.

Royal Baby Awards is a photo competition for babies within the ages of 0-3years. It is designed to celebrate the precious moments of infancy and the joy of childhood and parenthood.

In a chat with newsmen recently, CEO Royal Malc Int’l and founder Royal Baby Awards, Uju Nduba explained that the vision is to inspire parents and guardians alike to embrace the beauty of parenthood and to make every child feel beautiful

She further explained that contestants will be selected from across Nigeria and voting will be done online and through SMS.

Registration commenced at 9am, Monday, 1st of October, 2018 and will end at 11:59pm on Sunday, 30th December 2018 while voting will start 9am Tuesday January 1st 2019 and end with the grand finale on Saturday 30th of March 2019.

Up for grabs is a total of 4million naira and an extra 100,000 naira for the four categories which include; Great Personality, Alluring Smile, Most Creative Photo and Most Fashionable.

CEO of Emvirtue Network, Emmanuel Ezima on his part expressed confidence that the project will serve as a veritable first choice in children empowerment across the country and alongside the team, seek to deliver a free, fare, transparent and excellent contest that everyone can be proud of.