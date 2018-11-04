Rotary Club Maryland, Ikeja ends Polio eradication campaign with novelty match

In its contributions to the ongoing weeklong awareness celebrations campaign against Polio disease eradication by the District 9110 Nigeria, Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja has thrown its weight on the awareness with a 20 Kilometer walk show from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, to the Nigerian Ports Authority Sports Complex, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

A novelty football match concluded the campaign, which featured the Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja, team powered by the Housing Estate and property giant outfit, Revolution Plus and a combined Team of some ex-Super Eagles stars to add glamour and sweet flavours to the ultimate success of the event at the Nigerian Ports Authority Sports Complex as well a warm resourceful 60-minute Para-soccer game which also added glamour to the exercise.

To this end, the first goal scored at the 40th minute of the first half of the Novelty match by Wasiu Ipaye, an ex-Super Eagles star, sparked off the beauty of the noble exercise which eventually spurred the opponents to brace up the scoring chances to end the match at 4:3 in favour of the red jersey against yellow jersey team.