Rotary club commences free medical treatment in Effurun

As part of its humanitarian service to the public, the Rotary Club Effurun, District 9141, Nigeria, has commence a 3-day free medical treatment for residents in Effurun.

The President of Rotary Club, Effurun District, Rotarian Gordon Duku who declared open the free medical programme at Aruakpo-Umah Primary Healthcare Centre, Effurun in Uvwie local government area, advised participants in Effurun and its environs to avail themselves of the opportunity of the programme in taking care of their health.

He noted that Rotary club is a non-governmental organization that renders voluntary services to the society free of charge. According to him, many people are faced with different health challenges in Nigeria.

The president noted that during the 3-day free medical treatment, areas of treatment to participants will include, malaria testing and treatment, diabetes and blood pressure screening,polio and measles vaccination, vitamin A supplementation, de-worming, condom distribution as well as provision of sanitary pads for the girl-child that has attained puberty stage.

“We have qualified medical doctors and nurses that have volunteered for the programme and donations from rotarians both in cash and in kind for the success of the programme. God will richly bless them as well as the participants”, he stated.

He noted that since the cost of treatment has increased astronomically to the level that a reasonable percentage of the population cannot afford, Rotary Club, Effurun, like some other NGOs, has continued to compliment the efforts of the Delta State government, adding that government alone cannot do it all.

“Against this backdrop, my self as the president of the club as well as other members of executive place very high premium on health issues because a healthy people is a healthy society and it’s an indisputable fact that, health is wealth”, Rotarian Duku stated.

Prominent among the beneficiaries were students and Teachers from Abe 1 Secondary School and indegines of Uvwie communities.

One of among the beneficiaries, Mrs Grace Ethagre, from Ekpan community expressed profound gratitude to Rotary club of Effurun for its magnanimity and pray for God protections and sustainability of the programme. She encouraged the club to spread its gesture to other local government area particularly the rural areas.