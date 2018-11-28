Rohr sends fitness coach to Ebuehi

Super Eagles right full back Tyronne Ebuehi is close to full fitness from the injury he suffered at his new club Benfica following his move in the summer.

Ebuehi ruptured his tendon while in training ahead of the start of this season and his recovery after surgery is going smoothly with his January return date still very much in his sight.

Coach Gernot Rohr confirmed that progress is being made by the 22 year old and just like the technical crew did with Francis Uzoho , the fitness coach of the Super Eagles is now working with him to help him get back to his best possible shape.

“We need to get another physical coach not only to work when we are in camp, but also to go to the clubs and work with players who need help.

“Sometimes our players need individual coaching. Now we have Tyrone Ebuehi, who is coming back from injury, we sent a coach to work with him. We did it with Uzoho when he wasn’t playing for Deportivo before the World Cup”, the coach said in Lagos.

The Dutch-Nigerian full back is a firm favorite with fans of the Super Eagles since impressing in his debut game against Argentina in a friendly game which Nigeria won 4-2 in preparation for the World Cup in Russia.