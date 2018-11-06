Rohr picks Afelokhai as Uzoho’s replacement

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has handed a late call-up to Enyimba netminder Theophilus Afelokhai as replacement for Francis Uzoho for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and international friendly against Uganda this month.

Uzoho was forced to pull out of the Super Eagles roster after suffering an injury this past weekend which will keep him on the sidelines for at least four weeks.

It is understood that Afelokhai will be the number three goalkeeper in Rohr’s pecking order for the crucial match against Bafana Bafana.

That said, the 30-year-old has a chance to make his competitive debut for the Super Eagles after close to three years in the international wilderness.

Nigeria will face South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17 before meeting Uganda three days later in Asaba.

The twenty three invited players are expected to start reporting to camp on Monday, November 12.