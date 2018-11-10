Rohr banks on Chukwueze, Success to wreck South Africa

The fine form of Nigerian players based abroad is part of what coach Gernot Rohr is hoping will help them beat South Africa in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers. South Africa will host Nigeria on the 17th of this month in a group E top of the table clash in the qualifiers for next year Africa Cup of Nations schedule to hold in Cameroon.

No margin for error in UEFA Champions League, Klopp admits

2018 AWCON: Nigeria remains the team to beat, says assistant coach Maureen Mmadu

Rohr has released his list of players for the game and aside his match strategy and tactics which he is hoping will give his team an edge in the game, the form of the various players invited for the game is giving him joy.

The coach said if the players keep up their form and shape till they arrive for the game, then victory over South Africa will be a huge possibility for the Super Eagles.

Rohr happy for Omeruo

“I watch some of their games with their respective clubs and I am impressed with their performance.. I also read or listen to the good comments they get in newspapers, radio and television. I am happy they hit top form ahead of the game with South Africa.”

Speaking on Chukwueze, Rohr said, “Chukwueze has a good left foot‚ is quick‚ has a low centre of gravity‚ which gives him a very good balance‚ and can deliver and score‚” Rohr said.

“We need a player like him to give us balance in attack and he can also play through the middle.”

The 19-year-old scored against Almería on what was his domestic debut for Villarreal last week‚ before starting again in the 1-1 draw with Levante at the weekend.

“If they continue like this, they will make the game against South Africa a bit easier,” Rohr remarked.

“I am thrilled with the playing time my players are getting in their clubs in Europe. They not only playing regularly, they are in good form and that is what I demand from them every week. They are doing very good and that is very well for us moving forward,” he concluded.