Rivers revenue service moves to end tax fraud

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State Internally Generated Revenue Service, RIRS, says it has got a technology that would help stop the illegal collection of taxes in the state.

The body also said the technology would help to lessen the stress which taxpayers go through in the payment of tax, adding that the technology would improve and sanitise the system.

Chairman of RIRS, Mr. ThankGod Norteh, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, urged the state government to grow its internally generated revenue,IGR, adding that the technology which would be put into use in January 2019, would serve the purpose.

His words: “It is important that we disclose what will commence in January.

“We will introduce a technology that will help taxpayers process their tax easily without coming to our office.”