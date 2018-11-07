Rivers APC to Wike: Stop insulting our royal fathers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has cautioned the state governor, Nyesom Wike, against insulting royal fathers in the state.

Wike had at the 108 and 109 General Sessions of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, warned traditional rulers to shun divisive politics, adding that getting involved would reduce their social relevance.

Wike also asked why a First Class traditional ruler would be involved in partisan politics to undermine the state government.

However, APC, in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, by the Director-General, Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, TCCO, Chief Chidi Lloyd, described the governor’s statement as shocking.

Lloyd noted that it is ideal that traditional rulers do not involve in partisan politics, saying the language which the governor used in addressing the royal fathers was inappropriate.

His words:”Monday’s warning by the governor was couched in the harshest and most unconscionable language not deserving, not respectful, and totally demeaning to the hallowed office of the traditional rulers.

“We find this style disgusting, repulsive and unacceptable to the traditional institution in Rivers State.’’