Rivers 2019: ‘Security agencies must probe assassination attempt on Cole’

By Omeiza Ajayi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Tonye Cole, saying that security agencies should unmask the attackers.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Princewill, who is a former Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the state.

Cole was reportedly attacked last Friday in Bakana-Kalabari area of Rivers State by unknown gunmen.

The APC chieftain declared that those apprehensive of Cole’s growing influence and acceptance in the state were behind the plot.

His words: “I want to thank all those who reached out to our candidate with messages of sympathy and support after witnessing the act of desperation by our opponents during his visit to Degema LGA. It should be of no surprise to anyone to know that Tonye Cole is not only still active and well, but more determined to push forward until sanity is restored.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on security agencies to set an example that those behind such acts will never go unpunished. It is the absence of consequences that provides the climate for this type of lawlessness. Niger Delta is the wealth of the nation and Rivers State is the treasure base. It must be secure.’’