Reyenieju urged to contest under any party

By Urowayino Jeremiah

A multi-ethnic group, Warri Progressive Initiative, has called on the lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, to contest the 2019 election on the platform of any political party.

A statement by the chairman of the group Mr. Samson Amorighoye, said: “We have assumed the responsibilities associated with a rescue mission by urging you to seek this political option that should facilitate your re-election to the Green Chambers.

“Your re-election will consolidate the gains your impressive legislative representation has produced. They include the sponsorship of more than 15 motions and bills.”