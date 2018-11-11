Review TETFUND to accommodate both Public and Private Higher Institutions – Okowa

.. Attends Convocation Ceremony Of Western Delta University

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called for review of law establishing TETFUND to cater for both private and public institutions of higher learning.

The governor made the call yesterday at the combined convocation ceremony of Western Delta University, Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

According to Governor Okowa, “the law setting up TETFUND should be looked into because, it is right for TETFUND to assist the private Universities. Whether private or public, they are training our children.”

He congratulated the graduating students and challenged them to have the zeal to succeed, saying, “all over the world, the days are gone when you will graduate from the university and carry certificate, moving from one place to the other searching for job; as you go out engage in lawful business, pray and trust in God.”

While assuring of his administration’s commitment to continuously partner with private and public institutions of higher learning, Governor Okowa congratulated the Western Delta University for the successful ceremony.

Chancellor of the University, Obong Victor Attah informed the graduands that “knowledge is not merely a certificate but a deep understanding of issues,” stating that they should deploy knowledge they have acquired to effect positive changes in the society.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Otete Okobiah in an address, said, “we are graduating five sets of graduands, 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017.”

Former Governor of Delta State and Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori, former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbenedion, former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN) were among dignitaries attended the ceremony.