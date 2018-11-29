Resist what can mortgage your future, Salis tells students

Lagos—High Chief Owolabi Salis has told students to resist any form of politicking that will mortgage their future, stressing the need to change a system that enslaves the majority for the benefit of a few.

Salis, Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, gave the charge as keynote speaker at a one-day conference by National Union of Lagos State Students in conjunction with Nigerian Youths Movement Lagos State, the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos.

Speaking on Vote Buying and Graduate Students’ Destiny, Salis said: “A system that does not allow graduates occupy offices where they can use their skills effectively, but ensure only the children of the elites get good jobs is slavery.

“Vote buying is one of the tools of such a system and so you must do everything legal to resist such a system, otherwise you will end up as drivers of danfo, keke or as okadamen while the children of those that have taken over our commonwealth will take better jobs.”

Speaking earlier at the graduation of 510 beneficiaries of the Owolabi Salis Foundation at Onike Iwaya, the Star Alliance consensus candidate said although political candidates can jointly ensure peaceful electioneering, himself, his party and supporters have never and will never be advocates of violence.

While expressing her gratitude, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Anne Adeba, who said she can now manufacture soap in any form, urged the AD governorship candidate to do more for women when he gets into office, saying the Nigerian society is not friendly to females.