Residents lament killing of policemen in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – RESIDENTS of Ughelli metropolis and environs have lamented the wanton killings of policemen operating in the area noting that if policemen whom are armed and trained to fight criminals are gruesomely killed in their numbers, “what lies the fate of unarmed residents of the town.”

The residents under the aegis of Concerned Ughelli Residents, in an open letter to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, noted that since August, 2018, an average of two policemen have been killed at various police check points in the town with the hoodlums taking away the arms of the slain policemen.

The letter which was signed by the group’s president and secretary, Chief Albert Omokiniovo and Mr. Odeme Akpinorku respectively, also expressed worries that though the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa claimed to have made series of arrest in connection with the attacks, the police boss had told newsmen during a meeting at the Ughelli Police Command that they are yet to recover the arms.

The group said: “Just last week Thursday, a team of policemen attached to the Ughelli Area Command, were ambushed with one policeman shot dead while others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Two policemen were also killed in a spate of three days at separate locations in the month of September when some unidentified hoodlums ambushed them at their checkpoints and took away their rifles.

“With these arms still in the hands of these hoodlums, we wonder what lies our fate during the yuletide and the forth coming general elections. It is on this premise that we are appealing to you to use your good office towards ensuring that peace and sanity is restored in Ughelli and environs.”