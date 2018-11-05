Residents bemoan state of roads in Warri, Uvwie

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—RESIDENTS of Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas, LGAs, have lamented the deplorable state of roads in the areas, urging the state government to fix them.

The worst affected roads include PTI Road, Enerhen Junction, Jakpa Junction, Warri/Sapele Road, among others.

Some motorists who ply Enerhen Road daily lamented its bad state.

Speaking to Vanguard, a motorist, who pleaded anonymity, said: “There is no way you won’t go to your panel beater every week if you come around Enerhen Junction daily.

“The state of the roads in Warri and Uvwie is a challenge to everyone. We expect the government to do something urgently, particularly with the dry season that is setting in.’’

Another motorist, who simply identified himself as Andrew said: “We spend time struggling to meander through the bad spot on Refinery Road. The situation is also the same on Sapale/Warri Road.’’