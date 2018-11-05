Resettlement plans for IDPs ongoing —Izeze

WARRI—Lawmaker representing Ughelli South Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Reuben Izeze, has promised that he would, alongside the state government and other stakeholders, work out resettlement plans for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp in Ughievwen Primary School, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

He also donated relief materials to the flood victims.

Items donated to the flood victims include bags of rice, beans, garrri, toiletries, detergents, cartons of tomatoes, yam tubers, gallons of groundnut oil, palm oil and several other consumables.

Probe allegations of bribery against Gov Ganduje, SERAP tells Buhari

The lawmaker who spoke through his wife, Mrs. Ogheneruona Izeze, urged the victims not to lose hope.

He said he was deeply touched by the plight of those displaced by the flood in his constituency, assuring that he would continue to identify with them.

The Camp Commandant, Mrs. Mercy Muabure, received the donations for the camp and also thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.